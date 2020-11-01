Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the differences in community participation and quality of life (QOL) among people who use wheelchairs full time with and without fear of falling (FOF).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study design SETTING: University research laboratory PARTICIPANTS: Data from 85 people who use a manual or power wheelchair full time living with various health conditions, and have a history of at least one fall in the past 12 months (age=45.4±15.8 years, disability duration=21.5±13.6 years, manual wheelchair user, n= 46, 54%) were analyzed.



INTERVENTION: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: To quantify FOF, participants responded (yes/no) to the question: "Are you worried or concerned that you might fall?" Community participation and QOL were indexed by the Community Participation Indicator (CPI) and the World Health Organization Quality of Life-Brief version (WHOQOL-BREF), respectively. A Multivariate Analysis of Variance (MANOVA) was performed to examine the differences in CPI and WHOQOL-BREF scores among wheelchair users who reported FOF and no FOF.



RESULTS: A total of 54 participants (63.5%) reported that they were worried or concerned about falling. The MANOVA revealed significant differences in overall CPI (F (2,82) = 4.714, p=0.012, Wilks' λ = 0.897), and WHOQOL-BREF (F (4,63) = 3.32, p=.016, Wilks' λ =.826) scores. Participants who reported a FOF, demonstrated significantly lower CPI and WHOQOL-BREF scores compared to those who did not report a FOF.



CONCLUSION: FOF and associated activity curtailment are prevalent and may be a factor influencing full time wheelchair users' community participation, and QOL. Prospective research is needed to better understand how FOF influences community participation and QOL among people who use wheelchairs full time.



FINDINGS would support the development of interventions, specifically for people who use wheelchairs full time, to reduce FOF and improve community participation and QOL.

