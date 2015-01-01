|
Hedrick K, Borschmann R. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
33347736
|
There was a 9.5% increase in emergency department presentations for self‐harm across all ages in the state of Victoria, Australia, over a recent six‐week period compared to the same time in 2019.1 Prompted by this acute rise (which included a 33% spike in presentations of young people aged <18 years), and by concerns regarding the adverse mental health impacts of the enforced COVID‐19 lockdown, the State Government announced an additional $60 million in funding to support the mental health of Victorians2 - a swift response to such a public health concern. But what of other vulnerable populations in Australia, such as asylum seekers in immigration detention, who are already at a markedly increased risk of self‐harm3 and poor mental health,4 and who also require an urgent public health intervention?
