Abstract

Suicide-loss survivors often experience personal growth in the aftermath of a loss, depending on their personal and interpersonal characteristics. The current study focuses on the role of self-forgiveness (SF) as a contributing factor, both directly and indirectly, to posttraumatic growth (PTG) among suicide-loss survivors. Israeli suicide-loss survivors (N = 124) completed questionnaires measuring SF and PTG as well as adaptive coping strategies, social support, and self-disclosure. SF positively contributed to PTG, both directly and indirectly, through interpersonal and cognitive processes. These findings highlight the value of actions promoting self-forgiveness, compassion, and acceptance in psychological interventions with suicide-loss survivors.



Keywords: Bereavement

