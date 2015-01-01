SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gilo T, Feigelman W, Levi-Belz Y. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1864064

33345718

Suicide-loss survivors often experience personal growth in the aftermath of a loss, depending on their personal and interpersonal characteristics. The current study focuses on the role of self-forgiveness (SF) as a contributing factor, both directly and indirectly, to posttraumatic growth (PTG) among suicide-loss survivors. Israeli suicide-loss survivors (N = 124) completed questionnaires measuring SF and PTG as well as adaptive coping strategies, social support, and self-disclosure. SF positively contributed to PTG, both directly and indirectly, through interpersonal and cognitive processes. These findings highlight the value of actions promoting self-forgiveness, compassion, and acceptance in psychological interventions with suicide-loss survivors.

Keywords: Bereavement


Language: en
