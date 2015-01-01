|
Socias ME, Choi JC, Lake S, Wood E, Valleriani J, Hayashi K, Kerr T, Milloy MJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: The ongoing opioid overdose crisis is driven largely by exposure to illicitly-manufactured fentanyl. Preliminary observational and experimental research suggests that cannabis could potentially play a role in reducing use of prescription opioids among individuals with chronic pain. However, there is limited data on the effects of cannabis on illicit opioid consumption, particularly fentanyl, especially among individuals on opioid agonist therapy (OAT). We sought to assess the longitudinal association between cannabis use and exposure to fentanyl among people on OAT.
Cannabis; Opioid use disorder; Fentanyl; Opioid agonist therapy