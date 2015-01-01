|
Citation
|
Li ET, Luyten P, Midgley N. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e559213.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33343409 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A number of existing meta-analyses and narrative reviews have already addressed the relation between childhood adversity and depression, yet none of them has examined the specific link between emotional abuse and depression highlighted by previous research. It is no longer appropriate to regard childhood maltreatment as a unitary concept when considering its effects on subsequent depression; instead, subtypes of childhood maltreatment need to be scrutinized separately. This review addresses this significant gap by critically evaluating empirical studies examining psychological mediators of the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and subsequent depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; child maltreatment; emotion dysregulation; cognitive-personality variables; early maladaptive schemas; emotional abuse; mediator; psychological mechanisms