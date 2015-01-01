|
Heintz EC, Breaux L, Lewis A, Foreman JJ. Front Sports Act Living 2020; 2: e595445.
33345173 PMCID
Concussions in the National Football League (NFL) are a rising topic of concern and debate. With the implementation of new protocols, NFL players are required to be removed from play and must follow specific processes before full return to play after sustaining a concussion. While concussion severity is the primary determinant of time-off, it is possible that other factors associated with player value influence time-off as well. The purpose of this study is to examine determinants of NFL games missed after a concussion. NFL concussion data from 2012 to 2015 were used in conjunction with player salary, position, previous concussions, average plays per game, and season during which the concussion occurred.
injury; return to play; American football; NFL; quarterback