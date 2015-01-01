|
Citation
|
Morris A, Cassidy B, Pelo R, Fino NF, Presson AP, Cushman DM, Monson NE, Dibble LE, Fino PC. Front Sports Act Living 2020; 2: e574848.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33345138 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Deficits in neuromuscular control are widely reported after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). These deficits are speculated to contribute to the increased rate of musculoskeletal injuries after mTBI. However, a concrete mechanistic connection between post-mTBI deficits and musculoskeletal injuries has yet to be established. While impairments in some domains of balance control have been linked to musculoskeletal injuries, reactive balance control has received little attention in the mTBI literature, despite the inherent demand of balance recovery in athletics. Our central hypothesis is that the high rate of musculoskeletal injuries after mTBI is in part due to impaired reactive balance control necessary for balance recovery. The purpose of this study is to (1) characterize reactive postural responses to recover balance in athletes with recent mTBI compared to healthy control subjects, (2) determine the extent to which reactive postural responses remain impaired in athletes with recent mTBI who have been cleared to return to play, and (3) determine the relationship between reactive postural responses and acute lower extremity musculoskeletal injuries in a general sample of healthy collegiate athletes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; compensatory stepping; push and release test; return-to-play; wearable sensors