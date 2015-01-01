CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Ballvé T. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33342616
Abstract
Within the context of places ravaged by the drug-conflict nexus, state-building programs that strengthen the resilience of local governments can also end up strengthening the resilience of illegal networks of power and profit. Policymakers must more carefully consider the unintended consequences of these state-building programs.
Language: en
Keywords
Conflict; Colombia; Violence; Resilience; Development; Cocaine