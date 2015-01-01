SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ballvé T. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugpo.2020.103084

PMID

33342616

Abstract

Within the context of places ravaged by the drug-conflict nexus, state-building programs that strengthen the resilience of local governments can also end up strengthening the resilience of illegal networks of power and profit. Policymakers must more carefully consider the unintended consequences of these state-building programs.


Language: en

Keywords

Conflict; Colombia; Violence; Resilience; Development; Cocaine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print