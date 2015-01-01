|
Citation
|
Fisher H, Gittoes MJ, Evans L, Bitchell CL, Mullen RJ, Scutari M. Front Sports Act Living 2020; 2: e595619.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33345174 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This paper adopts a novel, interdisciplinary approach to explore the relationship between stress-related psychosocial factors, physiological markers and occurrence of injury in athletes using a repeated measures prospective design. At four data collection time-points, across 1-year of a total 2-year data collection period, athletes completed measures of major life events, the reinforcement sensitivity theory personality questionnaire, muscle stiffness, heart rate variability and postural stability, and reported any injuries they had sustained since the last data collection. Two Bayesian networks were used to examine the relationships between variables and model the changes between data collection points in the study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
stress; sports psychology; sports injury; Bayesian network; interdisciplinary