Citation
Meeker KA, Hayes BE, Randa R, Saunders J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33345648
Abstract
The current study examines country-specific risk factors of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization among Guatemalan and Honduran women. More specifically, we examine if (in)equality between partners, experience of controlling or emotionally abusive behavior, and components of the intergenerational transmission of violence significantly affect the risk of lifetime IPV victimization for Guatemalan (N = 5,645) and Honduran women (N = 9,427). We address this by analyzing both the 2014 to 2015 Guatemala Demographic and Health Survey and the 2011 to 2012 Honduras Demographic and Health Survey.
Keywords
risk factors; intimate partner violence; violence against women; Central America; Latinx