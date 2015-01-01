Abstract

The current study examines country-specific risk factors of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization among Guatemalan and Honduran women. More specifically, we examine if (in)equality between partners, experience of controlling or emotionally abusive behavior, and components of the intergenerational transmission of violence significantly affect the risk of lifetime IPV victimization for Guatemalan (N = 5,645) and Honduran women (N = 9,427). We address this by analyzing both the 2014 to 2015 Guatemala Demographic and Health Survey and the 2011 to 2012 Honduras Demographic and Health Survey.



RESULTS suggest that equality between partners operates differently across the two nations, which is likely related to social norms in each country. In particular, having more decisional input is a protective factor against IPV victimization for Guatemalan women. Increased educational attainment, however, is a risk factor for IPV victimization among Honduran women. Implications, especially as they pertain to social service agencies and programming, are discussed.

Language: en