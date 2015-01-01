|
Citation
Christianson M, Teiler, Eriksson C. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2021; 16(1): e1862480.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Co-Action Pub.)
DOI
PMID
33345754
Abstract
PURPOSE: In this qualitative study we explored how young women living in Sweden with ethnic and cultural roots in the Middle East and East Africa comply with or resist so-called honour norms and how they perceive that these norms affect their living conditions.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender; violence against women; grounded theory study; honour; women’s health