Abstract

Yoga demands immense dedication and practice that finally culminates into physical and mental well-being. As yoga involves activities such as stretching, physical postures, breath control, and meditation, it is well advised to be practiced under the guidance of a seasoned trainer to reach rich dividends and avoid pitfalls.[1] The joy of yoga grows with a lifetime of learning and enjoying the journey into one's inner self. Unraveling the dimensions of self-discovery by mastering yogic postures and asanas multiplies the richness of the experiences of a dedicated practitioner.



In the initial phases of the yoga journey, either under supervision or through a self-taught regimen, injuries are potential complications. It is but only logical to think that novice learners are prone to these injuries. The Western literature has attempted to document the prevalence and characteristics of yoga-associated injuries. A study spanning 13 years, described strains/sprains as common yoga-related injuries, with elderly population being more prone to these.[2] A systematic review regarding the prevalence of adverse events in yoga practices with comparison between yoga practitioners and nonyoga practitioners revealed that a sizable number of practitioners experienced injuries which in most cases were mild and transient with comparable risks to those of nonyoga practitioners.[3] In a large pool of 33,000 yoga teachers, therapists, and other clinicians in one questionnaire-based survey, most participants described yoga injuries as common phenomena. Spine and upper extremity joints such as shoulder and wrist were the commonly affected regions.[4] The chief reasons attributed to injuries were poor technique, poor alignment, history of previous injuries, excess efforts, and improper or inadequate instructions. Specific asanas were linked to...

