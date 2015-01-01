SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Farizan NH, Sutan R, Mani KK. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(10): 1921-1930.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.18502/ijph.v49i10.4695

PMID

33346223 PMCID

Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to assess the effectiveness of the health educational booklet intervention in improving parents/guardian's knowledge on prevention of child drowning and, the perception of drowning risk and water safety practice.

Methods: A quasi-experimental study was conducted in year 2017 in Selangor, Malaysia among 719 parents/guardians of primary school children. The parent/guardians were randomly assigned as the intervention groups and were given a health educational Be-SAFE booklet on drowning prevention and water safety. The pretest was conducted before the intervention and posttest was done one month of intervention. The data collection tool was using a validated questionnaire on knowledge, attitude and practice for drowning prevention and water safety.

Results: There were 719 respondents (response rate of 89.9%) participated at baseline and 53.7% at end line (after the intervention). Significant differences found in knowledge, attitudes and practice on drowning prevention and water safety for the intervention and control groups after the intervention (P<0.001). There was a significant difference in mean scores for knowledge and attitude before and after the intervention, whereas no significant findings noted for practices (P<0.001).

Conclusion: Be SAFE booklet contributed to the increase in parents/guardian's knowledge and attitudes towards drowning prevention and water safety to prevent the risk of child drowning.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Drowning; Attitude; Knowledge; Health education; Practice

