Duarte CS, Klotz J, Elkington K, Shrout PE, Canino G, Eisenberg R, Ortin A, Henriquez-Castillo M, Corbeil T, Bird H. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2020; 29(4): 1200-1211.
33343180 PMCID
OBJECTIVES: An Antisocial Behavior index (ASB-I) for children (ages 5 to 15) was previously developed by obtaining clinician ratings of the seriousness or severity of various behaviors with the goal of improving assessment of antisocial behaviors (ASB) longitudinally. We extend the instrument for use in late adolescence/young adulthood, as socially unacceptable conduct manifests differently across developmental stages. As in the original study, this extension (the ASB-I YA) is based on independent ratings of ASB seriousness/severity during late adolescence/young adulthood (16 to 28 years) made by nine experienced clinicians.
classification; psychometrics; antisocial behaviors; developmental psychopathology; longitudinal measures; young adulthood