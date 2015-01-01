Abstract

Fathers who are arrested after an intimate partner violence (IPV) incident must navigate multiple systems, including child welfare, criminal justice and family court, that regulate their interactions with their family members post-arrest. Contact between fathers and their children is highly regulated in the name of safety, often creating lengthy separations and putting strain on already frayed parent-child relationships. While concerns for the safety of victims and survivors of IPV are warranted, there is increased acknowledgement of the important role that fathers, including those with a history of IPV, play in their children's lives. This exploratory study used grounded theory methodology to interrogate how fathers seeking treatment at an abusive partners' program maintained a relationship with their child(ren) and their identities as fathers. Fourteen fathers with experience in the phenomenon of interest completed in-depth qualitative interviews, focus groups, and demographic questionnaires. These data were analyzed along with observational memos to develop a four-stage theory of excision which captured the four stages of routine and effective separation of fathers from their children's lives observed: (a) extraction; (b) re-assignment of identity; (c) exclusion; and (d) what remains. The presence of a single negative case in this study allowed for a discussion of this excision appearing to operate differently along racial lines. The urgent need to redress the institutional racism within these systems that has resulted in extraordinary burden and injustice to families of color is detailed. Implications for policies and practice with families living with IPV are discussed.

Language: en