Abstract

Despite declining rates over the past several decades, violence continues to be a pervasive public health problem. To date, we have very little knowledge about the factors at the outer layers of the social ecology that may serve to protect or exacerbate violence. The purpose of the present research is to identify community-level risk and protective correlates of multiple forms of violent crime. Official crime data were collected from 36 of the municipalities (92%) across the state of Rhode Island. Additionally, the research team identified 23 types of community establishments and identified the number of each for each of the 36 municipalities. Semi-partial correlations were computed between the 23 community variables and each of nine types of violent crimes. While there were a number of significant results, only a few meaningful patterns were found. The number of transit stations was associated with all forms of sexual violence, sex trafficking, and general physical assault. Gun dealers were associated with domestic assault, child abuse, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon, but inversely related to sex trafficking. Boys and Girls Clubs were negatively associated with the number of assaults, assaults with a weapon, sexual assaults, sexual assaults on a child, sex trafficking, and kidnappings. Contrary to prior findings, the number of alcohol outlets was generally unrelated to violent crime. These findings must be interpreted with great caution given nature of the research design. However, this study provides an initial step to advance the research on community-level risk and protective factors for violence.

