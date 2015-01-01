SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rozel JS. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/acem.14199

33349999

The hope that death from suicide and injuries from suicidal behavior can be reduced from routine screening in emergency departments is a promising hypothesis. The most recent study by Goans et al casts renewed doubt on the promise and practicality of that approach.1 Ostensibly, the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) has promise for use in emergency departments (EDs): it is simple to read, results in stratified categories of risk, and is a relatively brief tool.


