Abstract

The hope that death from suicide and injuries from suicidal behavior can be reduced from routine screening in emergency departments is a promising hypothesis. The most recent study by Goans et al casts renewed doubt on the promise and practicality of that approach.1 Ostensibly, the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) has promise for use in emergency departments (EDs): it is simple to read, results in stratified categories of risk, and is a relatively brief tool.

Language: en