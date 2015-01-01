Abstract

Despite a recent dramatically increased risk of using chemical warfare agents in chemical attacks and assassinations, fundamental interactions of toxic chemicals with other materials are poorly understood, and micromechanisms of their chemical degradation are yet to be established. This represents an outstanding challenge in both fundamental science and practical applications in combat against chemical weapons. One of the most versatile and multifunctional oxides, TiO2, has been suggested as a promising material to quickly adsorb and effectively destroy toxins. In this paper, we explore how sarin (also known as GB) adsorbs and decomposes on dry nanoparticles of TiO2 anatase and rutile phases. We found that both anatase and rutile readily adsorb sarin gas molecules because of a strong electrostatic attraction between the phosphoryl oxygen and surface titanium atoms. The sarin decomposition most likely proceeds via a propene elimination; however, the reaction is exothermic on the rutile (110) surface and endothermic on the anatase (101) surface. High energy barriers suggest that sarin would hardly decompose on pristine dry surfaces of TiO2, and degradation reactions can be triggered by defects or contaminants under realistic operational conditions.

Language: en