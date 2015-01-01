|
Seppala LJ, Petrovic M, Ryg J, Bahat G, Topinková E, Szczerbinska K, van der Cammen TJM, Hartikainen S, Ilhan B, Landi F, Morrissey Y, Mair A, Gutiérrez-Valencia M, Emmelot-Vonk MH, Mora MC, Denkinger M, Crome P, Jackson SHD, Correa-Pérez A, Knol W, Soulis G, Gudmundsson A, Ziere G, Wehling M, O'Mahony D, Cherubini A, van der Velde N. Age Ageing 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Healthcare professionals are often reluctant to deprescribe fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs). Lack of knowledge and skills form a significant barrier and furthermore, there is no consensus on which medications are considered as FRIDs despite several systematic reviews. To support clinicians in the management of FRIDs and to facilitate the deprescribing process, STOPPFall (Screening Tool of Older Persons Prescriptions in older adults with high fall risk) and a deprescribing tool were developed by a European expert group.
accidental falls; aged; older people; deprescribing; adverse effects; fall-risk-increasing drugs