Abstract

BACKGROUND: While literature exists about persons who use injection drugs, few studies explore the experience of women who use these substances. Furthermore, even less research specifically focuses on the lives and experiences of homeless women who use injection drugs. What literature does exist, moreover, is often dated and primarily addresses concerns about infectious disease transmission among these women; and some highlight that these women have lives fraught with violence.



PURPOSE: To update this knowledge and better understand the lives of women who use injection drugs in the Canadian context.



METHODS: We undertook an exploratory qualitative study and we engaged in semi-structured interviews with 31 homeless women who use injection drugs in downtown Ottawa, Canada. We analyzed the data using the principles of applied thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Our data identified that violence pervaded the lives of our participants and that these experiences of violence could be categorized into three main areas: early and lifelong experiences of violence; violence with authority figures (e.g., police, healthcare); and societal violence toward women who use injection drugs.



CONCLUSIONS: We take these findings to mean that, violence toward women is rampant in Canada (not just internationally) and that healthcare workers play a role in propagating and addressing this violence.

