Abstract

There is no scientific consensus regarding the safety of the Yellow Knight mushroom Tricholoma equestre (L.) P.Kumm. Following reports of cases of intoxication involving effects such as rhabdomyolysis, and supportive observations from in vivo experimental models, T. equestre is considered as a poisonous mushroom in some countries while in others it is still widely collected from the wild and consumed every year. In this paper, we review all the available information on T. equestre including its morphological and molecular characterization, nutritional value, levels of contaminants observed in fruiting bodies, the possibility of mistake with species that are morphologically similar, and the in vivo data on safety and cases of human intoxication. Based on available data, it is suggested that T. equestre cannot be considered as a toxic species and does not appear to exhibit any greater health threat than other mushroom species currently considered as edible. More care should be taken when reporting cases of human poisoning to fully identify T. equestre as the causative agent and to exclude a number of interfering factors. Specific guidelines for reporting future cases of poisoning with T. equestre are outlined in this paper. Any future research involving T. equestre should present the results of molecular phylogenetic analyses.

