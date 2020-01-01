Abstract

Yu-yu DUAN1, Jia-yao ZHANG2, Mao XIE2, Xiao-bo FENG2, Song XU2, Zhe-wei YE2

1The Clinical School of Chinese Medicine, Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, Wuhan 430065, China

2Department of Orthopaedics, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology,

Wuhan 430022, China



The Author(s) 2020, corrected publication October 2020

Current Medical Science

https://link.springer.com/article/s11596-019-2093-4

39(5):690-694,2019



The article "Application of Virtual Reality Technology in Disaster Medicine", written by Yu-yu DUAN, Jia-yao ZHANG,

Mao XIE, Xiao-bo FENG, Song XU, Zhe-wei YE, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on

October 2019 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article is changed

to © The Author(s) 2020 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License

(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any

medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative



Commons license, and indicate if changes were made.



The original article has been corrected.



Corresponding author: Zhe-wei YE

Language: en