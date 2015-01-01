Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given that approximately 70% of miRNAs in the body are neuronal, we critically assessed current studies on miRNAs and suicidal behavior. Materials & Methods: To further define the role of miRNAs in suicide, we searched for studies on extracellular vesicles (exosomes) because miRNAs are particularly enriched in exosomes. miRNAs also have important physiological roles, and they can cross the blood-brain barrier and participate in cell-to-cell communication with both nearby and distant cells.



RESULTS & Conclusion: This critical assessment suggests that several miRNAs can be closely related to neurophysiology, suicidal behavior, and psychiatric disorders. However, clear overlap is poor due to either different methodologies applied or to molecular differences between suicidal behaviors and studied psychiatric disorders.

