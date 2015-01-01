|
Citation
|
Birkelund T, Johansen RF, Illum DG, Dyrskog SE, Østergaard JA, Falconer TM, Andersen C, Fridholm H, Overballe-Petersen S, Jensen JS. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 2021; 27(1): 278-280.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Center for Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33350928
|
Abstract
|
We describe the fatal course of a patient with initial symptoms of vomiting and nausea who developed symptoms of dystonia, encephalopathy, and coma. The cause of death was poisoning with 3-nitropropionic acid from coconut water spoiled with the fungus Arthrinium saccharicola. We present the clinical findings and forensic analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
poisoning; 3-nitropropionic acid; Arthrinium saccharicola; coconut; fungi