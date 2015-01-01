|
Citation
|
Lauwers L, Leone M, Guyot M, Pelgrims I, Remmen R, Van den Broeck K, Keune H, Bastiaens H. Health Place 2020; 67: e102497.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33352488
|
Abstract
|
Mental well-being in cities is being challenged worldwide and a more detailed understanding of how urban environments influence mental well-being is needed. This qualitative study explores neighborhood factors and their interactions in relation to mental well-being. Individual semi-structured walking interviews were conducted with 28 adults living in the Brussels-Capital Region. This paper provides a detailed description of physical neighborhood factors (green-blue spaces, services, design and maintenance, traffic, cellphone towers) and social neighborhood factors (neighbor ties, neighbor diversity, social security) that link to mental well-being. A socio-ecological framework is presented to explain interactions among those neighborhood factors, and personal and institutional factors, in relation to mental well-being. The findings are linked to existing concepts and theories to better understand the mechanisms underlying the associations between the urban neighborhood environment and mental well-being. Finally, implications of the walking interview method are discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental well-being; Qualitative method; Socioecological approach; Urban neighborhood environment; Walking interview