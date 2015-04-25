Abstract

INTRODUCTION:

An avalanche triggered by an earthquake on April 25, 2015, struck the Mount Everest Base Camp (EBC) resulting in 15 deaths and over 70 injuries. Despite the common occurrence of avalanches in this region, little is known about their intensity and the stability of the glaciers that ring the Mount Everest massif. Here we present unique observations from a nearby automatic weather station (AWS) in the minutes just after the earthquake.



Methods:

Several (AWS) were deployed along the Khumbu Valley in Nepal. The site at Kala Patthar (elevation 5,613 m asl) 3.5 km from EBC and 4 km from the col along the ridge between Pumori and Lingtren was active from 2010 to 2015 and recorded temperature, relative humidity, pressure, solar radiation, and wind speed and direction.



Results:

The sequence of wind direction anomalies indicated that multiple air blasts passed the AWS, each associated with a distinct avalanche source, suggesting that earthquake likely caused a number of distinct avalanches from different source regions along this ridge.



Discussion:

Results suggest that a swarm of avalanches collectively lead to the death and destruction at EBC, suggesting the need for improvement in our understanding of avalanches in the region as well as in our ability to model and forecast such events.

Language: en