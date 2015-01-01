Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the short-term effectiveness and the short-term and long-term safety of acute antidepressant (AD) treatment of bipolar depression in a naturalistic setting.



METHODS: Patients with bipolar (n = 86) or unipolar (n = 111) depression were consecutively recruited and treated with AD (combined with mood stabilizer [MS] and/or second-generation antipsychotics in bipolar depression). Exclusion criteria were mixed depression, high mood instability, previous predominantly mixed depression (both bipolar and unipolar depression), rapid cycling course and previous switch AD-emerging (bipolar depression).



RESULTS: After 12 weeks of treatment, no difference was found in remission, response and improvement rates between bipolar and unipolar depression. Concerning short-term safety, switching and suicidality did not differ significantly between the two groups, and no suicide attempt was observed. Concerning long-term safety, patients with bipolar depression had a significant reduction of depressive and total recurrences during the year of follow-up, compared to the year before entering the study, without significant changes in (hypo)mania and mixed depression recurrences, and suicide rates.



CONCLUSIONS: Acute AD treatment of bipolar depression is effective in the short-term and safe in the short- and long-term, when administered in combination with MSs and/or second-generation antipsychotics, with a low risk of switch, mixed depression and cycle acceleration.

Language: en