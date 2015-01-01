SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Whiting JB, Pickens JC, Sagers AL, PettyJohn M, Davies B. J. Marital Fam. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jmft.12470

PMID

33350489

Abstract

Recent social trends regarding sexual violence and gender have included elements of "hashtag activism," which involves using social media tools for cultural awareness and change. For example, the Twitter hashtag: #WhyIDidntReport was created for survivors of sexual victimization to share their barriers to reporting. In this project, 600 tweets attached to this hashtag were analyzed using a combination of grounded theory and content analysis methods.

RESULTS were organized into a conceptual map, with a central category (power), connected to three other ecological categories (culture, community systems, and relationships) and one category of survivor experiences. Each category has subcategories which illustrate certain contextual and internal barriers to reporting assault. The model shows how these barriers intersect and interact, and often further traumatize those who have been assaulted. The model offers implications for professionals working with those who have survived sexual trauma, as well as those studying the dynamics of abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

social media; abuse reporting; hashtag activism; sexual trauma

