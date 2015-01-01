|
Whiting JB, Pickens JC, Sagers AL, PettyJohn M, Davies B. J. Marital Fam. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33350489
Recent social trends regarding sexual violence and gender have included elements of "hashtag activism," which involves using social media tools for cultural awareness and change. For example, the Twitter hashtag: #WhyIDidntReport was created for survivors of sexual victimization to share their barriers to reporting. In this project, 600 tweets attached to this hashtag were analyzed using a combination of grounded theory and content analysis methods.
social media; abuse reporting; hashtag activism; sexual trauma