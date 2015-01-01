|
Green C. Nurs. Forum 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33350483
BACKGROUND: Incivility and bullying within the profession of nursing remains a problem within the workplace. As a result, healthcare workplaces can become unhealthy and difficult for nurses to function within. Work productivity is impacted and patients' healthcare is placed at risk when nurses are emotionally and physically affected by workplace incivility and bullying. Clinical nurse leaders (CNLs) applying theoretical reasoning and nursing competencies' in addressing bullying and incivility within the workplace, can provide an organized and effective organizational approach to addressing bullying and incivility in work environments.
bullying; nurses; clinical nurse leader; incivility; the hollow