Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incivility and bullying within the profession of nursing remains a problem within the workplace. As a result, healthcare workplaces can become unhealthy and difficult for nurses to function within. Work productivity is impacted and patients' healthcare is placed at risk when nurses are emotionally and physically affected by workplace incivility and bullying. Clinical nurse leaders (CNLs) applying theoretical reasoning and nursing competencies' in addressing bullying and incivility within the workplace, can provide an organized and effective organizational approach to addressing bullying and incivility in work environments.



METHODS: Theoretical reasoning and nursing competencies in addressing bullying and incivility within the workplace, will be examined as a means to identify nurses exhibiting signs and symptoms of bullying and incivility in work environments. The theory of The Hollow will identify the origins of affected nurses' behaviors and the physiological and psychological impact of bullying and incivility. The CNL role will be used as a facilitator of change at the microsystem level. And competencies for addressing behaviors associated with bullying and incivility will be addressed.



APPROACH: Innovation adapted from prior research and literature developed by the author, extrapolated from the literature on workplace bullying and incivility in nursing practice.



OUTCOMES: Bullying and incivility can be resolved in the workplace when competencies are set forth by nursing leaders to educate and empower nursing staff on expectations of healthy work environments.



CONCLUSION: Healthy workplaces are achievable when nurse leaders, such as CNLs, educate and empower nurses to have the expectation of healthy work environments not only for themselves, but for all nurses.

