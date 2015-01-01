|
Citation
|
Ammerman BA, Lengel GJ, Washburn JJ. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 296: e113642.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33352417
|
Abstract
|
Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) disorder represents an opportunity to address the significant costs associated with NSSI; however, there is a need to resolve the uncertainty regarding specific parameters of the diagnostic criteria to ensure clinical utility. As such, to better understand the clinical applicability, and guide future research in this area, clinicians and researchers in the field of NSSI (n=112) completed an anonymous online survey assessing their opinions regarding several aspects of NSSI disorder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Self-harm; NSSI disorder; NSSI; NSSI diagnostic criteria; NSSI-D; Self-injury