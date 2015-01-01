Abstract

Instances in the increase of homophobic bullying mean a major interest in order to develop strong bullying prevention programming which should be a major priority for adults, governments and institutions responsible to promote and ensure a responsible development of society. The complexity of the problem requires a multidisciplinary approach of a comprehensive nature. Starting from the construction of gender identities, and taking into account and understanding the biological aspects, external influences, and arising contrasts during the process, a young person faces adolescence: a transition period when sexual orientation or preference faces higher risks as the person has to come to terms with a mismatch between scales of knowledge. The outcome will result in an inter-generational conflict which becomes a prejudice. By acquiring the desired characteristics of mind and body, adolescents develop their own cognitive skills. Thus we can consider homophobic bullying in its psycho-sociological implications. The aim of this paper is to delineate an explanation of the topic in a scientific, educational and professional way, and at the same time to take into account all legal and institutional issues.

Language: it