Journal Article

Citation

Chessa F, Nivoli G, Depalmas C, Milia P, Nivoli A, Lorettu L. Riv. Psichiatr. 2020; 55(6): 20-22.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Il Pensiero Scientifico Editore)

DOI

10.1708/3504.34902

PMID

33349719

Abstract

The objective of the present study consists of the juridic-anthropological analysis of the infanticide, a phenomenon that nowadays is highly existent within the context of crime-settings. Particular consideration has been given to the legal developments of the infanticide act, which occurred simultaneously with the mutation of the socio-cultural contexts. Because the legislative process of the infanticide act has not evolved since 1981, it was possible to underline the criticisms and the inadequacy of such norm. Indeed, the legal norm has not always been able to provide an exhaustive answer concerning cases of infanticide. The process of humanisation of the law led to the introduction of a legal system, which describes the infanticide act as a condition of material and moral abandonment. This has become uncertain and ambiguous to interpret, risking to relegate the legislative matters of infanticide only to exceptional cases. The current study aims to highlight the criticisms and hypothesised different reform perspectives.


Language: it
