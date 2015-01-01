Abstract

The hyperloop transportation system has emerged as an innovative next-generation transportation system. In this system, a capsule-type vehicle inside a sealed near-vacuum tube moves at 1000 km/h or more. Not only must this transport tube span over long distances, but it must be clear of potential hazards to vehicles traveling at high speeds inside the tube. Therefore, an automated infrastructure anomaly detection system is essential. This study sought to confirm the applicability of advanced sensing technology such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) in the automatic anomaly detection of next-generation transportation infrastructure such as hyperloops. To this end, a prototype two-dimensional LiDAR sensor was constructed and used to generate three-dimensional (3D) point cloud models of a tube facility. A technique for detecting abnormal conditions or obstacles in the facility was used, which involved comparing the models and determining the changes. The design and development process of the 3D safety monitoring system using 3D point cloud models and the analytical results of experimental data using this system are presented. The tests on the developed system demonstrated that anomalies such as a 25 mm change in position were accurately detected. Thus, we confirm the applicability of the developed system in next-generation transportation infrastructure.

