Chan LYF, Chan TWL, Tay MK. Arch. Dis. Child. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
One early morning, a mother who was cosleeping with her 21-month-old son was awakened by a strong pull on her scalp. She soon realised her son was entangled in her hair. Her son appeared blue and unconscious when he was rescued by other family members. He revived spontaneously before the arrival of the paramedics. Examination revealed a circumferential erythematous ligature mark …
child abuse; sleep; forensic medicine