Ward WL, Smith A, Munns C, Bai S. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The integration of psychological services in medical settings has numerous benefits but a process for systematic integration and system wide evaluation is needed. A process model was created and evaluated for integrating services in 32 outpatient subspecialty clinics. Levels of satisfaction in caregivers (n = 98), physicians (n = 27), and non-physicians (n = 45) were assessed. Most caregivers rated psychology services at the highest level of satisfaction (85%) and would recommend these services to others (100%). Teammates indicated that services should continue in their clinic (85% non-physician; 96% physician) and have improved patient care (71% non-physician; 81% physician). These findings demonstrate positive outcomes associated with the process model and support its utility in integrating psychology services across a health system.
Language: en
Keywords
behavioral health; collaborative practice; integrated care; Interprofessional; teamwork