Abstract

The integration of psychological services in medical settings has numerous benefits but a process for systematic integration and system wide evaluation is needed. A process model was created and evaluated for integrating services in 32 outpatient subspecialty clinics. Levels of satisfaction in caregivers (n = 98), physicians (n = 27), and non-physicians (n = 45) were assessed. Most caregivers rated psychology services at the highest level of satisfaction (85%) and would recommend these services to others (100%). Teammates indicated that services should continue in their clinic (85% non-physician; 96% physician) and have improved patient care (71% non-physician; 81% physician). These findings demonstrate positive outcomes associated with the process model and support its utility in integrating psychology services across a health system.

Language: en