Assimon MM, Flythe JE. Clin. J. Am. Soc. Nephrol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Zolpidem, a nonbenzodiazepine hypnotic, and trazodone, a sedating antidepressant, are the most common medications used to treat insomnia in the United States. Both drugs have side effect profiles (e.g., drowsiness, dizziness, and cognitive and motor impairment) that can heighten the risk of falls and fractures. Despite widespread zolpidem and trazodone use, little is known about the comparative safety of these medications in patients receiving hemodialysis, a vulnerable population with an exceedingly high fracture rate. DESIGN, SETTING, PARTICIPANTS, & MEASUREMENTS: Using data from the United States Renal Data System registry (2013-2016), we conducted a retrospective cohort study to investigate the association between the initiation of zolpidem versus trazodone therapy and the 30-day risk of hospitalized fall-related fractures among Medicare-enrolled patients receiving maintenance hemodialysis. We used an active comparator new-user design and estimated 30-day inverse probability of treatment-weighted hazard ratios and risk differences. We treated death as a competing event.
fall; fracture; insomnia; hemodialysis; trazodone; zolpidem