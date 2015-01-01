Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls are a major source of morbidity and mortality in the geriatric population. However, efforts to reduce falls have had limited success. This study examines if a video intervention presented in the ED to patients who have fallen could improve fall education and reduce future falls.



METHODS: Patients 65 years and older who presented to a large academic ED for a fall between June and December 2017 were identified via triage note for an intercept study. Patients who did not speak English, who were cognitively impaired, or whose condition was too acute (determined by providing physician) were excluded. Sixty-two eligible and consenting patients were shown a six-minute video intervention with recommendations to prevent future falls. Primary objectives include (1) whether patients found the recommendations reasonable to implement and (2) rate of implementation. Secondary aims were (3) perceived health status between patients who followed the recommendations versus those who did not and (4) rates of recurrent falls and ED revisits between the two groups. Data were analyzed using the Newcombe-Wilson Score Method and Fisher's exact two-tailed t-tests.



RESULTS: Of 62 patients enrolled, 38 were retained at a six-month follow-up. Ninety-two percent of patients found the video intervention to be a reasonable education tool. At six months, 44.7% of patients implemented behavioral changes discussed in the video, and 21.1% had at least one new fall, with no significant difference between people who implemented video interventions and those who did not (23.5% and 19.0%, difference 0.045, 95% CI [-0.24 to 0.34], p=1.0). The rate of return to the ED at six months for all patients was 31.6%, with no significant difference between the two groups (23.5% versus 38.1%, difference 0.146, 95% CI [-0.18 to 0.43], p=0.49). Difference in the proportion of people feeling the same or better between the two groups was not significant at either the one-month (66.7% versus 75.0%, difference 0.083, 95% CI [-0.21 to 0.34], p=0.75) or six-month follow up (64.7% versus 47.6%, difference 0.171, 95% CI [-0.17 to 0.46], p=0.34).



CONCLUSION: This study found that while most patients find behavioral interventions feasible and reasonable to implement, only half actually make changes to their lives to reduce the risk of falling. This suggests that identifying and limiting barriers to implementation should be a priority in future studies, along with exploring the relationship between interventions and health status, ED revisits, and recurrent falls.

