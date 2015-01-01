SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel R, Mistry AM, Mistry CM. Cureus 2020; 12(11): e11521.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.11521

PMID

33354465

Abstract

The differential diagnosis is broad when a patient presents with an altered mental status. Ethylene glycol poisoning, a life-threatening condition, can occur as an intentional self-harm attempt or unintentional consumption. It is metabolized in the liver by a series of enzymes, and the metabolites so formed are responsible for the majority of clinical effects. The diverse range of clinical effects includes central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal, cardiovascular system (CVS), pulmonary as well as renal effects. The evidence of metabolic acidosis, elevated anion gap, high osmolal gap, and calcium oxalate crystals in laboratory analysis strongly suggests ethylene glycol poisoning. The treatment traditionally consists of alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitors such as fomepizole or ethanol, and in some cases, hemodialysis is needed as well.


Language: en

Keywords

ethanol; anion gap; antifreeze; car coolant; ethylene glycol; fomepizole; oxalate crystals

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print