Abstract

Lightning strikes are a relatively uncommon emergency department presentation, and due to the very high energy involved, can present quite dramatically, including cardiac arrest. However, as with many chief complaints, sometimes these patients can be discharged home after a benign emergency department evaluation. We present one such case of a male who was struck to the ground by lightning outside his truck, which subsequently caught on fire. He demonstrated the classic Lichtenberg figures associated with a lightning injury that evolved over time but was otherwise hemodynamically stable. After an unremarkable laboratory evaluation and electrocardiogram, he was safely discharged home.

