Abstract

PURPOSE: Service members with amputations experience numerous challenges, yet few studies have examined patient-reported outcomes, including physical functional status, mental-health screening status, and quality of life (QOL) or the relationship between these outcomes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Service members with combat-related lower extremity amputations (N = 82) and participants in the Wounded Warrior Recovery Project were included. Patient-reported outcomes of physical functional status, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression screening status, and QOL were compared, while accounting for amputation level. Linear regression assessed relationships between physical functional status and QOL, as well as mental-health screening status.



RESULTS: Higher physical functioning scores were associated with better QOL, and lower physical functioning scores were associated with screening positive for PTSD or depression. When stratified by mental-health screening, a significant relationship was observed between mean physical functioning scores and amputation level with a negative PTSD or depression screen only. Additionally, those with bilateral amputation reported lower physical functioning.



CONCLUSIONS: Physical functioning was associated with patient-reported outcomes, including QOL and mental-health screening. Screening positive for PTSD or depression was associated with worsened self-reported physical function and may outweigh the impact of amputation severity on physical functioning. Successful rehabilitation requires the integration of physical and mental health domains in order to achieve optimal functioning. Implications for rehabilitation The current study shows that physical functioning in participants with combat-related amputation is related to the amputation level, quality of life, and mental-health symptom screening. Good mental health is crucial to optimal functioning, as presence of adverse mental-health symptoms may exacerbate physical functional limitations among those with combat-related amputations. Assessing variables related to adverse mental-health symptoms and ultimate physical functioning outcomes is critical for clinicians to optimize rehabilitative strategies and outcomes.

