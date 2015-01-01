|
Harthi M, Olayan M, Abugad H, Abdel Wahab M. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(12): 1473-1481.
(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is a serious occupational health problem. Emergency health-care workers have a high risk of exposure to violence with negative personal consequences. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence and possible associated factors of workplace violence among health-care workers in emergency departments of public hospitals in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Language: en
Saudi Arabia; healthcare workers; emergency departments; workplace violence; reporting