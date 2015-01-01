Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is a serious occupational health problem. Emergency health-care workers have a high risk of exposure to violence with negative personal consequences. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence and possible associated factors of workplace violence among health-care workers in emergency departments of public hospitals in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted during August to October 2018 at 4 emergency departments of public hospitals belonging to the Saudi Ministry of Health. Data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire.



RESULTS: Of 380 questionnaires distributed, 324 were returned (85% response rate). Almost two thirds of the participants were women (66.4%) and more than half (54%) were nurses. A total of 155 health-care workers (47.8%) had experienced at least 1 type of violent incident in the preceding 12 months. Of the total violence incidents, 52% were verbal abuse, 19% were physical violence, and sexual harassment (3%) was the least common. Lack of encouragement to report incidents and Saudi nationality were the only significant variables associated with workplace violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence was prevalent, and verbal abuse was the commonest type among health-care workers in emergency departments of Saudi hospitals. Encouragement to report violent incidents and raising awareness among health-care workers about violence reporting systems are important strategies to improve workplace safety.

