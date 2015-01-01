SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Harthi M, Olayan M, Abugad H, Abdel Wahab M. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(12): 1473-1481.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)

DOI

10.26719/emhj.20.069

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is a serious occupational health problem. Emergency health-care workers have a high risk of exposure to violence with negative personal consequences. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence and possible associated factors of workplace violence among health-care workers in emergency departments of public hospitals in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted during August to October 2018 at 4 emergency departments of public hospitals belonging to the Saudi Ministry of Health. Data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire.

RESULTS: Of 380 questionnaires distributed, 324 were returned (85% response rate). Almost two thirds of the participants were women (66.4%) and more than half (54%) were nurses. A total of 155 health-care workers (47.8%) had experienced at least 1 type of violent incident in the preceding 12 months. Of the total violence incidents, 52% were verbal abuse, 19% were physical violence, and sexual harassment (3%) was the least common. Lack of encouragement to report incidents and Saudi nationality were the only significant variables associated with workplace violence.

CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence was prevalent, and verbal abuse was the commonest type among health-care workers in emergency departments of Saudi hospitals. Encouragement to report violent incidents and raising awareness among health-care workers about violence reporting systems are important strategies to improve workplace safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Saudi Arabia; healthcare workers; emergency departments; workplace violence; reporting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print