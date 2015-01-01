Abstract

Access to mental health care has significant disparities due to treatment gap, more so particularly for the remotely residing, physically vulnerable, aging populations. Adoption of technology will enable more people to receive specialty care addressing distance, transportation and cost-related barriers to treatment engagement from the comfort of home. Telemedicine has been regarded as "electronic personal protective equipment" by reducing the number of physical contacts and risk contamination for patients during COVID-19 crisis. This review aimed to give a broad view of patients' perception of the use of telepsychiatry in terms of clinical outcome, cost-effectiveness, and solutions to address patients' challenges with the adoption of technology. Over the years, telepsychiatry, both in synchronous and asynchronous modalities, had shown to improve patients' adherence to treatment, follow-up rates, and clinical symptoms, overcome stigma and discrimination, and save cost expenses accessing health care with better satisfaction and usability outcomes. Its utility is widespread such as in delivering care emergency evaluation, crisis intervention, conducting neuropsychological assessments, psychotherapy, promoting lifestyle modification, enhancing self-efficacy, and overcoming patients' linguistic and cultural barriers to care. However, patients' privacy and confidentiality and psychiatrists' legal liability remain as matter of major concern in digital platform. To keep up with the pace of technology and patients' expectations, a more agile approach is essential to develop, improve, and evaluate telepsychiatric interventions.

