Abstract

COVID-19 is a global public health crisis. It has affected the lives of women and men differently. A recent report by United Nations Women1 revealed that the COVID-19 crisis has intensified gender inequality and gender discrimination worldwide. It has disproportionately impacted women and girls. Pre-existing inequalities and the presence of more vulnerability factors, in turn, worsened the risk for abuse and neglect and reduced the options for care and support. 1 Across the countries, during the lockdown, there has been a steep increase in the calls to helplines and police stations. In India, a rise of more than two times was recorded in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) during the national lockdown. The total complaints received from women by the National Commission for Women (NCW) rose from 116 in the first week of March to 257 in the final week of March 2020.2 In some parts of India, there have been a few incidences of rape and sexual assault against women in quarantine centers.3, 4, 5 According to WHO, the risk of domestic violence is likely to increase as social distancing measures are put in place and people are encouraged to stay home.6



Even though the lockdown lifted, women and men continue to work from home due to social distancing measures. Due to work from home situations, many women have to spend all the time with abusive partners in a confined environment. Accessing help from formal or informal networks became more difficult, and home can no longer be considered a safer place for all women. Role expectations from the abusive partner, loss of a job, insufficient family income, financial dependency due to temporary or permanent job loss, overcrowded family environment, imbalance in work and family lives, and difficulty adapting to current new situations could contribute to an environment that triggers violence on women...

Language: en