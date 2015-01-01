|
Citation
|
Vranda MN, Febna M. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2020; 42(6): 582-584.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33354090
|
Abstract
|
COVID-19 is a global public health crisis. It has affected the lives of women and men differently. A recent report by United Nations Women1 revealed that the COVID-19 crisis has intensified gender inequality and gender discrimination worldwide. It has disproportionately impacted women and girls. Pre-existing inequalities and the presence of more vulnerability factors, in turn, worsened the risk for abuse and neglect and reduced the options for care and support. 1 Across the countries, during the lockdown, there has been a steep increase in the calls to helplines and police stations. In India, a rise of more than two times was recorded in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) during the national lockdown. The total complaints received from women by the National Commission for Women (NCW) rose from 116 in the first week of March to 257 in the final week of March 2020.2 In some parts of India, there have been a few incidences of rape and sexual assault against women in quarantine centers.3, 4, 5 According to WHO, the risk of domestic violence is likely to increase as social distancing measures are put in place and people are encouraged to stay home.6
Language: en