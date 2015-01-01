Abstract

Celebrity suicide has a negative impact on public health, chiefly by its potential to trigger suicide contagion (Werther effect) among vulnerable individuals. These effects are accentuated by detailed and imbalanced media portrayals of celebrity suicide, a prevalent and concerning practice in Asia.1



Questions remain on the potential drivers of this observed vulnerability to imitative suicidal behavior. Below, we offer some insights into mediators of suicide contagion following a celebrity suicide and propose suggestions from a preventive standpoint.

Possible Mediating/Moderating Mechanisms in the Impact of Celebrity Suicide on Population Mental Health



-Pre-existing psychiatric morbidity or maladaptive cognitions...

-Excessive identification and idealization...

-The role of peer integration...

-Public image and influence of the celebrity...

-Social and community factors...



Suggestions to mitigate the impact of celebrity suicide on population mental health are offered...

