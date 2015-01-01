|
Lee S, Kim JH, Park J, Oh C, Lee G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9505.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Factors related to the wellness of taxi drivers are important for identifying high-risk drivers based on human factors. The purpose of this study is to predict high-risk taxi drivers based on a deep learning method by identifying the wellness of a driver, which reflects the personal characteristics of the driver.
Language: en
traffic safety; deep learning; artificial neural network; random forest method; taxi driver wellness