Mishori R, Ottenheimer D, Morris E. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is considered a human rights violation and is practiced all over the world. It has been used as a basis for seeking asylum in various countries, including in the USA since 1996, and the precedent-setting matter of Kissindja. Clinicians in the USA and elsewhere who perform asylum evaluations may be called upon to evaluate women who seek asylum based on their FGM/C status or risk. In this manuscript, we provide expert-informed best practices to conduct asylum evaluations based specifically on FGM/C. We review evidence-based history taking, physical examination unique to the population of women and girls affected by FGM/C, and consider the evaluation in the context of trauma-informed care.
Language: en
Immigrants; Violence against women; Asylum evaluations; Asylum seekers; Female genital mutilation/cutting; Human rights; Medico-legal medicine