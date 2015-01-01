Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is considered a human rights violation and is practiced all over the world. It has been used as a basis for seeking asylum in various countries, including in the USA since 1996, and the precedent-setting matter of Kissindja. Clinicians in the USA and elsewhere who perform asylum evaluations may be called upon to evaluate women who seek asylum based on their FGM/C status or risk. In this manuscript, we provide expert-informed best practices to conduct asylum evaluations based specifically on FGM/C. We review evidence-based history taking, physical examination unique to the population of women and girls affected by FGM/C, and consider the evaluation in the context of trauma-informed care.



CONCLUSION: Although general clinical skills often suffice to perform asylum evaluations, FGM/C represents a unique niche within the field of gynecological asylum evaluations and requires additional background knowledge and clinical competencies. ETHICAL APPROVAL: As this is a clinical review and does not involve patients or research subjects no ethical approval was sought or was necessary.

Language: en