Mishori R, Ottenheimer D, Morris E. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1002/ijgo.13428

BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is considered a human rights violation and is practiced all over the world. It has been used as a basis for seeking asylum in various countries, including in the USA since 1996, and the precedent-setting matter of Kissindja. Clinicians in the USA and elsewhere who perform asylum evaluations may be called upon to evaluate women who seek asylum based on their FGM/C status or risk. In this manuscript, we provide expert-informed best practices to conduct asylum evaluations based specifically on FGM/C. We review evidence-based history taking, physical examination unique to the population of women and girls affected by FGM/C, and consider the evaluation in the context of trauma-informed care.

CONCLUSION: Although general clinical skills often suffice to perform asylum evaluations, FGM/C represents a unique niche within the field of gynecological asylum evaluations and requires additional background knowledge and clinical competencies. ETHICAL APPROVAL: As this is a clinical review and does not involve patients or research subjects no ethical approval was sought or was necessary.


Immigrants; Violence against women; Asylum evaluations; Asylum seekers; Female genital mutilation/cutting; Human rights; Medico-legal medicine

