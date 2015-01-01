Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although unintentional childhood injuries are a major cause of morbidity, there is a dearth of literature on the issue in Saudi Arabia. The aim of this study was to assess the prevalence of unintentional childhood injuries in Saudi children, safety of their home environment, and the parents' attitude toward home safety measures.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted in a consecutive sample of parents accompanying children aged ≤12 years to the pediatric outpatient clinics of a tertiary care hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A validated self-administered questionnaire was used for data collection. Data was analysed using SPSS; Chi-square test and t-test were used to identify variables associated with injury in the preceding 12 months. Logistic regression analysis performed to identify the significant variables associated with injury after contolling for other variables.



RESULTS: A total of 283 participants were enrolled. The prevalence of unintentional childhood injuries was 24.7% in the past 12 months. The majority of these injuries occurred at home (74.3%). Accidental falls were the most reported (62.9%) cause of injury followed by burns (22.9%). Being a male child, attending a nursery or kindergarten, and having parents who kept hazardous objects within the reach of children were found to be significantly associated with higher odds of injury.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of unintentional childhood injuries was high in the study population. Significant gaps were found between parents' reported knowledge and practice. Focused educational programs to improve home safety will be valuable in reducing this burden.

