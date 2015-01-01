Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective was 1) to describe the clinical characteristics of children referred for an urgent psychiatric consult with and without, a history of abuse; 2) to study differences in demographic and clinical variables between the groups; and 3) to examine the relationship between different types of abuse and disposition after assessment.



METHODS: This is a 2-year retrospective cohort study of all patients aged 12 to 17 years referred to a hospital urgent psychiatric clinic. Patients were divided into two groups, those with a history of abuse and those without. Study variables included demographics, reason for referral, history of emotional, physical, sexual abuse, substance use, bullying victimization, DSM-5 diagnoses, and disposition. The study population was described using means, frequencies, and percentages, while relationships between types of abuse and clinical and demographic variables were assessed using Mann-Whitney U statistics, Spearman correlations, and logistic regression.



RESULTS: The prevalence of any type of abuse was 30.4% (227 of 746 referrals). The abused group were older, more likely to be female, to have a history of substance use, bullying victimization, diagnosis of an externalizing disorder, and more likely to be admitted. Among the abused group, males were significantly more likely to report physical/emotional abuse, and female sexual abuse. There was no difference between different kinds of abuse and final diagnoses.



CONCLUSIONS: Almost one-third of children and adolescents referred for urgent psychiatric consultation reported a history of abuse. Awareness of the association between abuse and emergency visits may assist physicians in triaging for urgent psychiatric assessment.

