Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol is a psychoactive substance that is widely consumed in the world. Alcohol use is one of the world's leading risk factors for disease and disability. It affects individuals' physical, mental, economic, and social issues. To our knowledge, there is limited study on alcohol consumption and associated factors. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the prevalence and predictors of alcohol use in Ethiopia by using the 2016 Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey.



METHODS: This study was based on the most recent Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey 2016. A total of 12,594 men at the age of 15 to 59 were included in this study. Considering the hierarchical nature of EDHS data, a multilevel logistic regression model was applied. The ICC, MOR, and the LR test were done to assess the presence of a significant clustering effect. Besides, deviance was used for model comparison since the models were nested models. Variables with a p value ≤ 0.2 in the bivariable analysis were considered for the multivariable analysis. In the multilevel logistic regression, the adjusted odds ratio (AOR) with 95% confidence interval (CI) was reported to declare the strength and significance of the association between the dependent variable and independent variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence of alcohol drinking in this study was 46.64% with a 95% CI of 45.00 to 47.00%. Age groups 30-44 (AOR = 1.30, 95% CI 1.08, 1.56) and 45-59 (AOR = 1.38, 95% CI 1.10, 1.74), Orthodox religion follower (AOR = 0.36, 95% CI 0.24, 0.55), media exposure (AOR = 1.67, 95% CI 1.41, 2.20), khat chewing (AOR = 3.08, 95% CI 2.54, 3.74), smoking (AOR = 2.18, 95% CI 1.71, 2.79), having no occupation (AOR = 0.34, 95% CI 0.22, 0.51), and region were the predictors of alcohol use in Ethiopia.



CONCLUSIONS: Nearly half of the Ethiopian population reported alcohol use at least once in their lifetime. Old age, Orthodox religion followers, media exposure, khat chewing, smoking, and having no occupation were predictors of alcohol use in Ethiopia. Therefore, health education about the risk of alcohol used is highly recommended. In addition, khat chewing and smoking control mechanisms should be designed and given special attention. Advertising alcohol through media is better to be controlled. Job opportunities should also be created for those who have no occupation to mitigate alcohol use in Ethiopia.

