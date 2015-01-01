Abstract

Over the past decade, wireless communication technologies have developed significantly for intelligent applications in road transport. This paper provides an overview of telecommunications-based intelligent transport systems with a focus on ensuring system safety and resilience. In vehicle-to-everything, these problems are extremely acute due to the specifics of the operation of transport networks, which requires the use of special protection mechanisms. In this regard, it was decided to use blockchain as a system platform to support the needs of transport systems for secure information exchange. This paper describes the technological aspects of implementing blockchain technology in vehicle-to-network; the features of such technology are presented, as well as the features of their interaction. The authors considered various network characteristics and identified the parameters that have a primary impact on the operation of the vehicle-to-network (V2N) network when implementing the blockchain. In the paper, an experiment was carried out that showed the numerical characteristics for the allocation of resources on devices involved in organizing V2N communication and conclusions were drawn from the results of the study.

Language: en